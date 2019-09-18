Cruise Industry News 2020 River Report

Brookes Bell Acquires Associated Petroleum Consultants

Brookes Bells announced the acquisition of Associated Petroleum Consultants (APC) for an undisclosed amount, according to a press release.

APC is an association of consultants to the oil and shipping industry, with over 30 years of experience in the investigation of disputes and claims arising from the various technical aspects in the quantity and quality control of bulk liquid oil transport.

Ray Luukas, Chief Technical Officer, Brookes Bell, said: “We have long recognised expertise across international marine and energy sectors and are constantly looking to develop and improve the services we offer to our clients. APC’s specialist knowledge and expertise in petroleum and related fields are particularly relevant at this time and will significantly enhance our service proposition to clients in this area. David and his team are now a welcome addition to Brookes Bell and we look forward to working with them as we continue to develop our range of technical services.”

Captain David Payne, Director, APC, added: “As a leading expert in all aspects of the quantity and quality control of bulk-shipped liquid cargoes, I believe APC will provide important specialist and complementary expertise to enhance Brookes Bell’s already comprehensive range of services.”

