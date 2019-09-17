Storylines To Build LNG-Powered 1,000-Guest Residence Ship

Storylines is now aiming to build a 1,000-plus-passenger residence ship fueled by LNG and will no longer be acquiring an older ship.

“The Storylines mission is to deliver a sustainable, responsible, and thoughtful lifestyle for our residents. As we moved deeper into our design process, it became clear that a repurposed cruise ship created impacts that are not in alignment with our principles as a company,” said Alister Punton, co-founder and CEO.

Storylines, led by real estate entrepreneurs Punton and Shannon Lee, had previously announced its intention to enter the cruise business with a residence-ship concept designed on secondhand tonnage.

Now, the company is showing off a new vessel, which features a striking design which is the work of industry-leading firm Tillberg Design of Sweden, according to Storylines’ website.

The 55,000-ton ship will have 627 suites, 17 decks and a crew of over 450. Vessel specs call for a length of 226 meters and beam of 30 meters, meaning the unique ship should be able to fit into most ports globally while being fueled by LNG.

“We realized the best way to minimize our environmental impact is to use clean-ship technology with a newbuild ship,” Punton told Cruise Industry News. “Making the decision to deliver a newbuild ship gives Storylines the opportunity to have larger residential space and better amenities to make life aboard Storylines truly exceptional.”

Residences start at just over $350,000 and come fully furnished.

Among vessel highlights, an aft marina will enable water sports activities ranging from sailing to jet skiing and kayaking.

“The vessel features a substantial amount and variety of public spaces and private areas, mindfully designed for both privacy and interaction while living full time at sea,” according to the company.

A delivery date has not been set, while company literature said the ship will spend between three and five days in each port as it travels the world.