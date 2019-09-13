Odyssey of the Seas to Sail from Port Everglades Before Summer 2021 in Europe

Royal Caribbean International announced the new Odyssey of the Seas will homeport in Port Everglades starting in Nov. 2020, sailing eight- and six-night Caribbean cruises ahead of her inaugural year in Europe for summer 2021.

The ship is a sister to the 2019-built Spectrum of the Seas, as the Quantum Ultra Class builds on the successful Quantum, Anthem and Ovation of the Seas.

The Odyssey of the Seas will be the first Quantum Ultra Class ship to call on Aruba and Curacao as part of its eight-night itineraries, the company said.

Six-night voyages will featuring Cozumel, Grand Cayman and CocoCay.

Odyssey's Caribbean cruises are now open for sale; and Europe itineraries will open in November 2019.