Dame Helen Mirren Christens Scenic Eclipse in New York

Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours today celebrated the official christening of Scenic Eclipse at a ceremony in New York.

Having set sail on her maiden voyage from Reykjavík Iceland, Scenic Eclipse arrived at Pier 88, Manhattan Cruise Terminal, on Tuesday morning.

Scenic Eclipse Godmother Dame Helen Mirren was joined by her husband, Academy Award-winning director Taylor Hackford and welcomed onboard by ship’s co-owners Glen and Karen Moroney.

“It was an honor to welcome Helen and Taylor on board and to share with them our vision and passion which together with the dedication and talent of the Scenic team has created an experience which has set a brand new bench mark in discovery cruising”, said Glen Moroney, Chairman and Founder, Scenic Luxury Cruises and Tours.

Master of ceremonies Claire Newell was on hand to introduce Scenic Eclipse Captain James Griffiths and NYC Ports General Manager Ken Winkler who presented the first visit plaque to Moroney.

Moroney then delivered a short speech that spoke of the creative drive and determination to deliver such a unique sailing experience and detailed the history of the build from its first moment of conception.

Karen Moroney and her design team comprising Carmen Mikus (Interior Project Design) and Niksa Fiorienni (Architect) were acknowledge as the creative drive behind Scenic Eclipse.

The official naming ceremony was attended by over 350 global media, agents and VIPS who witnessed Dame Helen Mirren christen the ship dockside by breaking the ceremonial bottle of champagne against the hull and bestowing the traditional blessing of safekeeping over all those that sail in her.

Dame Mirren added: “I was thrilled to be invited to take on the role of Scenic Eclipse godmother, even more so now that I have stepped aboard and seen the level of design detail and technology that have gone into her creation. She is an exceptional cruising experience, and I’m honored to have christened her. I wish her crew and guests many years of sailing adventures and discovery."