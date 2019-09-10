Grand Bahama Shipyard: 'Open For Business' Following Dorian

Carnival Ecstasy

The Grand Bahama Shipyard said in a statement it is ready to resume work on vessels of Sept. 11, 2019, following Hurricane Dorian.

"There is no significant damage to the shipyard,” said Graham Couser, vice president, in an emailed statement. 

“However, the island has suffered badly with personal tragedies and major infrastructure damages," Couser continued. "As a business and community leader, it is our obligation to expeditiously return the shipyard, which has confirmed bookings for its docks and berths until the end of 2019, to full operation as soon as possible."

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Columbus Cruise Center

Cruise Ship Orderbook

123 Ships | 265,486 Berths | $70 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Annual Report (2)

New 2019 Annual Report

CIN Annual Report

In This Edition:

2027 Projections

Global Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia/Pacific

Fleet Data

Market Reports

About | Subscribe Today
WEGA Marine Supply