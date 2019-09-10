The Grand Bahama Shipyard said in a statement it is ready to resume work on vessels of Sept. 11, 2019, following Hurricane Dorian.

"There is no significant damage to the shipyard,” said Graham Couser, vice president, in an emailed statement.

“However, the island has suffered badly with personal tragedies and major infrastructure damages," Couser continued. "As a business and community leader, it is our obligation to expeditiously return the shipyard, which has confirmed bookings for its docks and berths until the end of 2019, to full operation as soon as possible."