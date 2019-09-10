Norwegian Cruise Line Names Kelly Clarkson Godmother to Norwegian Encore

Norwegian Cruise Line announced today on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” that Kelly Clarkson will serve as the godmother to its newest ship, Norwegian Encore, debuting in Miami in November.

The cruise line’s President and Chief Executive Officer Andy Stuart appeared on Clarkson’s new nationally syndicated daytime show produced and distributed by NBCUniversal, to invite her to join the Norwegian Cruise Line family as godmother to Norwegian Encore, according to a statement.

As godmother, she will perform at the christening ceremony in Miami on Thursday, Nov. 21, as well as fulfill the longstanding maritime tradition of blessing and officially naming the beautiful Norwegian Encore.

“We knew we wanted someone who represents our core values,” said Andy Stuart, president and chief executive officer. “Kelly is a role model who is passionate about family and community, as well as music and entertainment. These are our passions too! We are honored to have her join our family of godparents and look forward to celebrating Norwegian Encore’s debut in Miami with her, this November.”

To celebrate her new title as godmother to Norwegian Encore, Clarkson and Norwegian Cruise Line recognized and awarded 20 deserving music educators on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” with a seven-day cruise.

“I am so honored to be named the godmother to Norwegian Encore, and to get to be a part of such a special ceremony to christen the new ship in Miami,” said Kelly Clarkson. “I believe that surrounding yourself with the ones you love and taking time for them is important while having the most amazing and unforgettable vacation, which is what Norwegian Cruise Line stands for and provides for its guests.”