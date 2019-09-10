Port of San Diego Starts Season with New Cruise Offerings

The Port of San Diego is gearing up for the start of its 2019-2020 cruise season, which will feature the Port’s long-term partners Holland America Line and Disney Cruise Line, as well as the return of Carnival Cruise Line and add some additional cruise offerings. The new season officially begins September 10, 2019 with the arrival of Le Soleal of Ponant. She will sail a 14-day cruises to the Sea of Cortez.

The Port of San Diego said it has 104 cruise calls scheduled, up from the 92 in 2018-2019. Those 104 cruise calls will bring approximately 338,000 passengers, up from last season’s 295,000.

“The port’s cruise business continues to increase year after year. We’re excited to see former customer Carnival return and to continue our partnerships with Disney and Holland America Line,” said Garry Bonelli, chairman of the Board of Port Commissioners, in a prepared statement. “The cruise business is a significant economic generator for our region, bringing thousands of new visitors with each cruise call.”

Disney will be offering 16 cruises from San Diego, beginning on October 4 with a Halloween on High Seas Baja sailing. Cruises on the Disney Wonder include two-, four- and five-night Baja cruises, seven-night Mexican Riviera cruises, a 14-night Very Merrytime Panama Canal cruise and a five-night Pacific Coast cruise.

Last seen in San Diego in 2011, Carnival is bringing the Carnival Miracle to the port beginning Dec. 1, 2019 for 12 cruises. Itineraries include seven-day Mexican Riviera cruises; 14- and 15-day Hawaiian Island cruises; three, four, five and six-day Baja Mexico cruises and a 13-day Panama Canal cruise among others.

Other cruise lines sailing from San Diego include Holland America, with cruises that vary from a 28-day Incan Empires cruise and a 28-day Hawaii, Tahiti and Marquesas tour, to Mexican Riviera and California Coast tours.

Celebrity, Princess, Windstar, Oceania, Crystal, Viking, Regent Seven Seas, Phoenix Reisen and Norwegian Cruise Line will also be making calls on the Port of San Diego this year.

San Diego is California’s third busiest cruise port after Long Beach and Los Angeles. Each homeported cruise, which is a cruise that begins and ends in San Diego, is said to have an average of $2 million in economic impact to the region.