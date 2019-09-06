Greg Mortimer Delivered in China

The Greg Mortimer has been officially named and delivered at the China Merchants Heavy Industry (CMHI) Haimen yard.

In the combined naming and delivery ceremony, the vessel received her name after Greg Mortimer, the founder of Aurora Expeditions, who has chartered the ship on a long-term basis from Niels-Erik Lund-led SunStone Ships.

The 160-guest ship is the first in a series of up to 10 Infinity-class expedition ships being built by SunStone in China.

A second ship, the 186-guest Ocean Victory, follows next September, and is chartered out to Victory Cruise Lines and Albatros Expeditions.

SunStone has set up another company in China, SunStone Marine Advisors, which is managing the newbuilding project at China Merchant’s Heavy Industry. Most machinery and technical parts are being sourced in Europe.

The ships can be configured for each client, going from 130 guests up to 186, with various public area and restaurant options. The ships can carry up to 200 guests with a third and fourth passenger in select staterooms.

Using the X-BOW design, the ships will also offer a smooth ride in harsh waters, able to better take on rough seas.