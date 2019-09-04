Carnival Cancels Elation Sailing; Ecstasy Voyage Being Evaluated

Carnival Cruise Line announced that the Carnival Elation's Sept. 2 sailing, postponed to Sept. 5 due to Hurricane Dorian, has been cancelled.

The voyage was set to depart from Port Canaveral on Thursday, adjusted to a two-day cruise.

"We were unable to secure a port of call and cannot operate a cruise to nowhere," Carnival said, in a statement.

"A full refund of the cruise fare and any pre-purchased items will be automatically processed. An email with additional information will be sent by 2:30 PM."

Further north in Jacksonville, the port is closed, and Carnival said it is evaluating its Sept. 5 sailing for the Carnival Ecstasy

The ship may not be able to return to Jacksonville on Thursday. The ship will be in position to dock as soon as the port reopens," the company said.