AmaWaterways Announces New 2020 AmaMagna Itinerary

AmaWaterways has announced a new seven-night itinerary aboard the new AmaMagna, sailing seven nights from Budapest, Hungary to Vilshofen, Germany, available in 2020.

The new itinerary, personally crafted by Co-Founder and President Rudi Schreiner, offers more daytime scenic cruising and new experiences in Vienna and Spitz.

There is an also included excursion to the royal Habsburg’s Schönbrunn Palace and Gardens in Vienna and an exclusive wine festival in Spitz, Austria and more.

Twice as wide as traditional river cruise ships, the new AmaMagna offers more than 50 percent luxurious suite accommodations and five bars, four unique dining experiences and a variety of leisure opportunities,