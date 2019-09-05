AmaWaterways Announces New 2020 AmaMagna Itinerary

AmaMagna

AmaWaterways has announced a new seven-night itinerary aboard the new AmaMagna, sailing seven nights from Budapest, Hungary to Vilshofen, Germany, available in 2020.

 

The new itinerary, personally crafted by Co-Founder and President Rudi Schreiner, offers more daytime scenic cruising and new experiences in Vienna and Spitz.

There is an also included excursion to the royal Habsburg’s Schönbrunn Palace and Gardens in Vienna and an exclusive wine festival in Spitz, Austria and more.

Twice as wide as traditional river cruise ships, the new AmaMagna offers more than 50 percent luxurious suite accommodations and five bars, four unique dining experiences and a variety of leisure opportunities,

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

September 04, 2019
Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Columbus Cruise Center

Cruise Ship Orderbook

123 Ships | 264,966 Berths | $70 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News GCSI

New 2019 Annual Report

CIN Annual Report

In This Edition:

2027 Projections

Global Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia/Pacific

Fleet Data

Market Reports

About | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide