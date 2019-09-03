Cruise Industry News 2020 River Report

Regent Offers Free First Class Air For 2020 Alaska Voyages

Seven Seas Mariner

Regent Seven Seas Cruises today announced it will include free first-class air for all 16 sailings during the 2020 Alaska cruise season, according to a press release. 

The First Class In Every Way promotion is the first time Regent has included free first-class air with Alaska voyages and reflects the cruise line’s "desire to set even higher benchmarks in offering luxury travelers the most comfortable, unique and extraordinary Alaska experience from beginning to end," the company said.

“Cruising Alaska with every luxury included reaches new heights in 2020 with free first-class air as the perfect bookends to an unforgettable experience,” said Randall Soy, executive vice president of Sales and Marketing for Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Seven Seas Mariner is the most luxurious ship sailing Alaska and Regent is making this majestic destination first-class in every way for our guests in the air, at sea, and on land.”

