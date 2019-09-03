Marseille Provence Cruise Club To Host Summit on Cruise Initiatives

The Marseille Provence Cruise Club has announced the “Blue Maritime Summit Marseille Provence – Cruise Initiatives," event, scheduled for Oct. 17.

The event will welcome professional from the maritime and cruise industries to discuss a green, sustainable and responsible cruise industry, according to a statement.

"The cruise sector generates economic benefits for local regions, but this is no longer sufficient," read a statement. "Pollution of the air and seas and people’s health increasingly have become concerns for communities and new needs have emerged."

Thus, the Marseille Provence Cruise Club is for the first time organizing a new event on cruise ship energy efficiency and transition. The “Blue Maritime Summit Marseille Provence – Cruise Initiatives," is set to take place on Oct. 17 for a full day at the EuropaCorp La Joliette Marseille Cinema.

Speakers include Laurent Castaing and Laurent Rouxel-Duval from Chantiers de l’Atlantique; and Jean-Emmanuel Sauvée, founder of Ponant.

The one-day forum hopes to promote cross-sector exchanges and a sharing of best practices, with the aim of establishing visions for environmental transition within the shipping industry.