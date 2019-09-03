Two More Cruises Cancelled Due to Hurricane

Two more cruises have been cancelled due to Hurricane Dorian, as the storm slowly moves toward Florida.

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, which sails from Palm Beach to Freeport, announced its Sept. 5 sailing aboard the Grand Celebration has been cancelled, making it three cancelled voyages for the company due to the hurricane.

Royal Caribbean International confirmed the Mariner of the Seas' Sept. 2 sailing from Port Canaveral has been cancelled, after initially being delayed by two days. The ship was set to return to port from her August 30 sailing on Wednesday, and is now expected back to port on Thursday, Sept. 5. Royal Caribbean is expected to issue another itinerary update midday Tuesday.