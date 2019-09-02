Cruise Industry News 2020 River Report

MSC Grandiosa Completes Sea Trials

MSC Grandiosa

MSC Cruises’ first Meraviglia-Plus class ship, the MSC Grandiosa has successfully completed her first intensive systems tests at sea during a three-day trial in the Atlantic Ocean at the end of August.

MSC Grandiosa

The ship will next receive her finishing touches at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint Nazaire, France before being officially delivered to MSC Cruises on Oct. 31, according to a statement.

MSC Grandiosa

The christening for the MSC Grandiosa is set for Nov. 9 in Hamburg ahead of an inaugural season in the Western Mediterranean with from her Genoa homeport to Civitavecchia, Palermo, Valletta, Barcelona and Marseilles.

