More Cruise Itinerary Changes Ahead of Hurricane Dorian

Cruise lines made more changes on Friday afternoon ahead of Hurricane Dorian’s projected landfall in Florida as major Florida ports are expected to now close on Sunday through the early part of the week.

Latest Itinerary Changes:

Carnival Cruise Line

The Carnival Victory’s August 30 sailing will now return on Sept. 4, adding a call into Cozumel as well as Key West. The ship’s Sept. 2 sailing will now operate as a two-day cruise on Sept. 4 with a single port of call, yet to be determined.

The company is stepping up to help guests with independent air arrangements. In the event guests incur change fees, Carnival said if provided with a receipt it will reimburse up to $200 per person.

Guests who chose not to sail will receive a future cruise credit for the full amount of their cruise and pre-purchased activities and packages.

Carnival has also cancelled the Carnival Liberty’s Sept. 2 sailing from Port Canaveral, while its current sailing, which departed on August 30, is now expected to return on Thursday, Sept. 5. Guests can look forward to additional calls to Cozumel and Costa Maya.

The Carnival Miracle will sail from Tampa on Saturday evening, August 31, a day earlier than planned.

Royal Caribbean

New updates from Royal Caribbean include an extended sailing on the Harmony, adding two sea days and now returning to Port Canaveral on Sept. 4, thus impacting its next sailing.

The Allure will also add two sea days to its current cruise, returning to Port Everglades on Sept. 4 as well, and shortening its next sailing.

A comprehensive list of Royal Caribbean deployment updates is available here.

Norwegian

The Norwegian Breakaway will stay in Cozumel from August 30 until Sept. 1. Guests will have the option to disembark in Cozumel. Guests who choose to end their cruise in Cozumel will receive a 25 percent future cruise credit.

The Norwegian Sky is returning to Miami a day early on her current cruise. Guests will have the opportunity to remain on board until 7 a.m. on August 31. Due to the shortened cruise, all guests will receive a 20 percent refund from the original cruise fare paid.

The Norwegian Sun is swapping calls to the Bahamas with a day at sea and a call to Cozumel. She will remain at sea on September 1 and is scheduled to return to Port Canaveral on September 2.

Celebrity

The Celebrity Equinox will sail her seven-night Caribbean itinerary as planned from Port Everglades, departing on Saturday, August 31. However, the ship will leave one hour earlier than planned at 2:30 p.m., with boarding starting at 10:30 a.m.

Bahamas Paradise

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has cancelled its Sept. 1 and Sept. 3 sailings aboard the Grand Celebration from the Port of Palm Beach.

MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises announced the Seaside will departure as scheduled on its week-long itinerary from Miami on August 31. Meanwhile, the Armonia is set to sail on Sept. 2 from Miami, with a decision about that cruise expected on August 31.