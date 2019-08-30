China Cruise Shipping to Feature Onboard Food Safety Forum

The China Cruise Shipping Conference & International Cruise Expo (CCS14) has added a new forum on food safety, according to a statement from the China Cruise and Yacht Industry Association (CCYIA).

The seminar is set for Nov. 16 during the CCS14 event being held later this year in Guangzhou.

"At that time, senior officials from domestic customs and port inspection and quarantine bureaus will be invited to attend the discussion on how to effectively guarantee the onboard food safety," said a statement, "And the Launching Ceremony of China Committee of Food Safety of Passenger Vehicles will be held to promote the local food procurement, establish and improve the passenger vehicles food procurement supply chain, and ensure the consumers healthy travel."