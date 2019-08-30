Star Chef Galmiche to Join Saga Sailing

Four-time Michelin-star chef Daniel Galmiche will celebrate the best of French cuisine with guests on the Spirit of Adventure’s 12-night all-inclusive A Taste of France and Spain cruise in September 2020 for Saga Cruises.

The chef, who makes regular TV appearances include BBC’s Saturday Kitchen, will hold masterclasses and work alongside the executive chef to create regional specialities, according to a press release.

During ports of call the chef will also jump ashore to go food shopping and says "he can’t wait" to buy produce and share his love of "proper French-Mediterranean cooking" with guests.

From Montoir, he and guests will visit the Loire Valley and an overnight stop in Bordeaux will provide more opportunities to buy wine, cheese and local specialities.

Galmich said: “From an early age I understood ‘happy farming’. The animals and poultry were very well looked after but I always knew they would go in the family pot. It was the reward of happy farming.

"All around me was great cooking and baking, too, and my passion continues – I love a proper French brasserie, it is the best kind of restaurant.”

The chef is also bullish about menus on cruise ships.

He said: “The quality is so high. There is a choice of specialty restaurants and so often the chance to enjoy a barbecue out on the deck, that’s really nice.

“I also think the standards of accommodation and comfort, all the fine white linen, make cruising such a superb experience. When you are on a luxury ship like Spirit of Adventure the ambience, friendliness and the nice pace of life make it feel like being in a village. I am really looking forward to being on board to meet the executive chef, the guests and get cooking.”

Expert wine writer and broadcaster Ewan Lacey, of Channel 4’s The Cookery School, will also join the cruise to share his knowledge at tastings and during tours to wine regions.

The 999-passenger ship also calls into Leixoes for Oporto in Portugal, Brest in France, and St Peter Port in Guernsey.