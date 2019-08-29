Silver Moon Launched at Fincantieri

The launching ceremony of the Silver Moon took place today at the Ancona yard.

The vessel will enter the ship owner’s fleet in 2020 and is a sister to the Silver Muse, a third 596-guest ship, the Silver Dawn, follows for the luxury brand in 2021, according to the cruise ship orderbook.

The ceremony was attended, among others, by Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio, Chairman of Silversea, while Fincantieri was represented by Giovanni Stecconi, Ancona Shipyard Director.

The godmother of the ceremony was Roberta Bonisiol, an employee of the shipbuilding group.

The new build will be the ninth ship in Silversea’s fleet.

Among the notations of the ship, the “Green star 3 Design” stands out, according to a statement. It is assigned to vessels that are designed, built and equipped in order to prevent air and water pollution. Furthermore, the “COMF-NOISE A PAX” and “COMF-NOISE B CREW” are assigned on the basis of the noise levels measured on the ship.