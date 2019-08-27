Paul Gauguin Cruises Debuts 2020 Brochure

Paul Gauguin Cruises has debuted its 2020 Tahiti, French Polynesia, Fiji & the South Pacific brochure.

The colorful 82-page brochure is designed with a travel magazine approach, according to a press release, featuring extensive destination content and stunning imagery that celebrate Polynesian culture and provide abundant details about Paul Gauguin Cruises and the 2020 voyages offered.

The brochure can be viewed online and showcases a variety of cruises, day-by-day itineraries, island distinctions, maps, and fares. The Gauguin experience, dining venues, private beach retreats, entertainment options, special occasions, activities, special guests, shore excursions, SCUBA diving and watersports options, pre- and post-cruise hotel programs, wedding and vow renewal packages, deck plans, and sailing schedule are also highlighted.

Readers will also find features on Polynesian culture, advice on wine pairings by The Gauguin’s sommelier, tips from Tahiti experts, details on the new Moana Explorer kids program, a Tahiti crossword puzzle, a South Pacific fish identification chart, and an article by art historian and guest lecturer Caroline Boyle-Turner on artist Paul Gauguin.

The 2020 sailings highlight favorites along with a 16-night Fiji to Bali itinerary, and 12- and 13-night Fiji, Tonga, Cook & Society Islands sailings. The 16-night Fiji to Bali voyage departs April 11, 2020, from Lautoka, Fiji, and after a sea day visits Espiritu Santo, Vanuatu; At Sea; Guadalcanal, Solomon Islands; At Sea; Samarai Island, Papua New Guinea; Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea; At Sea; Thursday Island, Australia; At Sea (2 days); Dili, Timor-Leste; At Sea; Komodo Island, Indonesia; and Benoa, Bali, Indonesia, with cruises fares from $7,945 per person.