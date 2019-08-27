Norwegian Sails First Songwriters Cruise With Andy Grammer

Multi-platinum recording artist and songwriter Andy Grammer hosted a Free the Beat songwriting-themed cruise for Norwegian Cruise Line on Aug. 17.

Six songwriters from Family Affair Productions sailed a seven-day Alaska voyage from Seattle aboard the Norwegian Joy.

“Getting to come on a cruise with the purpose to write music is something I never would have even thought of,” said Andy Grammer. “It means so much for a brand like Norwegian to champion songwriters who are the unspoken heroes of music.”

Songwriter guests included:

Julian Bunetta known for “Center Point Road” by Thomas Rhett, “Girl” by Maren Morris, and “Story of My Life” by One Direction

Liza Owen known for “Airplane Pt. 2” by BTS, “Somebody New” by Cedric Gervais and “Nightmares and Dreams” by After the Rain

Ian Franzino known for “Flicker” by Niall Horan, “Made in the A.M.” by One Direction and “Remedy” by Alesso

Andrew Hass known for “Can’t Stay Mad” by Danielle Bradbery, “Wolves” by One Direction and “O.D.D” by Hey Violet

John Ryan known for “Wait” by Maroon 5, “Slow Hands” by Niall Horan and “Two Ghosts” by Harry Styles

Shungudzo Kuyimba known for “It Won’t Kill Ya” by The Chainsmokers, “Toast to our Differences” by Rudimental and “Come on Back from Fifty Shades Free” by Shungudzo

As the first songwriters to sail as part of the recently announced ‘Free the Beat’ program, the music inspired from the Alaskan voyage will be initial contributions to the brand’s global music library. As part of the new initiative, the company will team up with leaders in the music industry to curate a portfolio of exclusive content that will be leveraged through multiple guest-facing channels, including on board the 16-ship fleet. From hosting exclusive songwriter cruises to releasing never-before-heard uncut tracks from world-renowned music powerhouses, such as Family Affair Productions and Warner Chappell Music, the program will deliver the brand’s first music library.

In Ketchikan, Grammer and his father explored the native marine life while snorkeling at Mountain Point; songwriters ascended Mendenhall Glacier by helicopter for a guided walk while in Juneau; and in Icy Strait Point, the group learned about the native culture and history of one of Alaska’s emerging destinations.

“Alaska continues to be one of our most popular itineraries,” said Meg Lee, Norwegian's senior vice president and chief marketing officer. “Its natural beauty has a way of slowing down the world and grounding you. It’s hard not to be inspired by this authentic destination. I cannot wait to hear how these talented songwriters translate the experiences they had on Norwegian Joy and throughout Alaska into music that our guests around the world are sure to enjoy.”

A second songwriter cruise in collaboration with Warner Chappell Music will be announced later this year.