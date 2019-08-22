Princess Announces 2021 Canada/New England Program, Including New Sky Princess

Princess Cruises has announced its 2021 Canada & New England cruise and cruisetour season with the Caribbean Princess and new Sky Princess offering the Princess MedallionClass experience.

Highlights:

• Seven-day Canada & New England on Sky Princess – Roundtrip from NYC visiting Newport, Boston, Bar Harbor, Saint John, Halifax. Cruises depart Sept. 18, 25, Oct. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, 2021

• 10-day Canada & New England on Caribbean Princess –NYC to Quebec visiting Newport, Boston, Bar Harbor, Saint John, Halifax, Sydney, Charlottetown. Cruises depart Sept 1, 21, Oct. 11, 2021

• 10-day Canada & New England on Caribbean Princess – Quebec to NYC visiting Saguenay, Charlottetown, Sydney, Halifax, Bar Harbor, Boston. Cruises depart Aug. 6, Sept. 11, Oct. 1, 2021.

• 13-day Canada & Colonial America on Caribbean Princess – Ft. Lauderdale to Quebec visiting Charleston, New York City, Newport, Boston, Portland, Saint John, Halifax. Cruise departs July 24, 2021.

• 14-day Canada & Colonial America on Caribbean Princess – Quebec to Ft. Lauderdale visiting Saguenay, Sept Îles, Sydney, Halifax, Saint John, Bar Harbor, Boston, Newport, New York City, Charleston. Cruise departs Oct. 21, 2021.

• 16-day Greenland & Canada on Caribbean Princess – Roundtrip NYC visiting Halifax, Sydney, Nuuk, Qaqortoq, Nanortalik, St. John. Cruise departs Aug 16, 2021



Princess past guests are eligible for a special promotion when they book early. The special promotion consists of a Captain’s Circle launch discount of up to $100 per person and a reduced deposit of 10 percent. Offer expires December 31, 2019.