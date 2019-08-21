CMI Leisure Announces Executive Appointments

CMI Leisure Management, which provides full turn-key hotel services for a number of cruise brands, has made a number of executive appointments.

Tayfun Aybar has been named vice president of hotel operations, promoted from his vice president, operations support role. New responsibilities will include ensuring operational performance is maintained in accordance with charter client contract specifications; develop and implement programs and procedures for shipboard hotel operations; as well as talent development & succession planning.

Aybar is experienced in the pre-opening of hotels and the launching of cruise ships, as well as planning and implementing new shore based and cruise ship concepts, according to a statement.

Aybar's advice for those pursuing a career in the cruise ship and hospitality industry is to master the fundamentals, strive to be an expert in every job you do, be accountable and learn the most you can..

In addition, Annabelle Alvarez has rejoined the company as director, ops support.

Alvarez is an accomplished professional who has experience in the cruise industry and has directed complex supply chain and logistics functions servicing multiple vessels worldwide, including warehouse operations, according to a statement. Her responsibilities include supplier seasonal agreements and commitments; creating logistics and purchasing plans; manage fleet system strategies and improvement plans;and create a culture of continuous improvement. Alvarez started her career in 2000, serving as Provision Master/Controller on various vessels.