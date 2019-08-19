New P&O Oceana Winter 2019-2020 Program Revealed

P&O Cruises has announced details of a new winter 2019-20 cruise program which consists of 14 cruises on Oceana between October 10, 2019 and April 9, 2020, as the cruise line was forced to cancel her Middle East program due to geopolitical events.

The Oceana will sail to five different regions including seven itineraries to Spain, Portugal and the Canary Islands, two Northern cruise breaks and one long Caribbean cruise roundtrip from Southampton.

These cruises are book-ended by repositioning cruises to and from Malta which include ports such as Rome and Barcelona.

Select Prices start from £499 per person with extra onboard spending available on applicable holidays and a 5 percent deposit.

Among the highlights is a two-week on the Oceana departing Southampton on December 22, 2019. Ports of call include Lanzarote, Gran Canaria, Tenerife, Madeira, Lisbon and La Coruna. Select Price for an inside cabin from £999 per person.

The Oceana will also offer one long 35-night Caribbean cruise roundtrip from Southampton. The itinerary includes a partial transit of the Panama Canal, where Oceana will traverse the lock system and head in to Gatun Lake, before returning to the Caribbean Sea.