Astro Ocean Takes Over Piano Land as Ship Sails for China

Piano Land

Astro Ocean has officially taken over the Piano Land, the former 1,822-guest, 1995-built Oriana from P&O Cruises. 

The new Chinese start up signed for the ship on August 12, with the ship leaving the UK on August 16.

All P&O signage has been removed and the ship will get a new livery and new logo in Greece during a technical stop later this month, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Piano Land

The ship is set to arrive in Hong Kong in late September and will spend October and November sailing short cruises from Shenzhen, moving to Xiamen to homeport in December.

The company is a joint venture between CTS (China Travel Services) and COSCO (China Ocean Shipping), with V.Ships as the vessel manager. 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Coca Cola

Cruise Ship Orderbook

123 Ships | 264,966 Berths | $70 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Annual Report (2)

New 2019 Annual Report

CIN Annual Report

In This Edition:

2027 Projections

Global Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia/Pacific

Fleet Data

Market Reports

About | Subscribe Today
MHA
Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report