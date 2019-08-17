Astro Ocean Takes Over Piano Land as Ship Sails for China

Astro Ocean has officially taken over the Piano Land, the former 1,822-guest, 1995-built Oriana from P&O Cruises.

The new Chinese start up signed for the ship on August 12, with the ship leaving the UK on August 16.

All P&O signage has been removed and the ship will get a new livery and new logo in Greece during a technical stop later this month, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The ship is set to arrive in Hong Kong in late September and will spend October and November sailing short cruises from Shenzhen, moving to Xiamen to homeport in December.

The company is a joint venture between CTS (China Travel Services) and COSCO (China Ocean Shipping), with V.Ships as the vessel manager.