Amera Christened in Bremerhaven

Phoenix Reisen's new Amera has been christened in a stunning ceremony pierside in Bremerhaven, Germany, as the German tour operator welcomed another mid-sized cruise vessel into its expanding fleet.

The 1988-built Amera is the former Prinsendam and joins the 1973-built Albatros, formerly the Royal Viking Sea; the 1991-built Amadea, formerly the Asuka; and the 1984-built Artania, formerly the Royal Princess.

In addition, Phoenix Reisen operates the 1998-built Deutschland on a seasonal charter through 2025. The company also has a worldwide fleet of riverboats.

 

