TUI Cruises has announced that it will retrofit two vessels with shorepower connections in 2020, the Mein Schiff 4 and Mein Schiff 5.

TUI noted that while few ports in Europe offer shorepower, adding the technology to its vessels will help drive demand for more ports to adopt shorepower connections.

While the two vessels already have the footprint for the plug, they will receive the final onboard equipment in 2020, the company said, in a prepared statement.