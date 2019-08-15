AIDA Cuts Steel for Second LNG Ship, Eyes Fuel Cells

By early 2023, half of all AIDA guests will be sailing on ships operated on LNG, according to a company statement. The German cruise brand cut steel today at Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany for its second LNG-fueled ship, a sister for the AIDAnova due for delivery in spring 2021. A third ship follows in early 2023.

Just a few days ago, AIDA Cruises was also awarded the Blue Angel, the German Federal Government’s ecolabel for AIDAnova’s environmentally friendly ship design.

AIDA President Felix Eichhorn said: “By 2023, around half of all AIDA guests will be sailing on our state-of-the-art LNG ships that stand apart with many further technical innovations for greater efficiency, less fuel consumption and conserved resources. At the same time, we are offering our guests onboard our ships an extraordinary variety of individual vacation options, innovative entertainment and culinary concepts that provide lasting impulses to the vacation market in Germany.”

By the end of 2020, twelve of fourteen AIDA ships will have shorepower plugs, according to the company. A press release also mentioned that AIDA is exploring the use of fuel cells, batteries and liquefied gas from renewable sources in cruising. The company plans to test the first fuel cell unit onboard an AIDA vessel in 2021.