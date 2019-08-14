Princess Announces Five Ship 2021 Europe Program

Princess Cruises today announced its 2021 Europe program with five ships sailing in the Mediterranean, British Isles, Scandinavia and Russia, Norway and Iceland and Transatlantic crossings.

A fleet of five ships will sail the European waters for the 2021 cruise season and every ship will feature Princess MedallionClass vacations, the company said.

The Enchanted Princess and Sky Princess will be joined by Crown Princess, Island Princess and the Grand Princess, with a total of 180 departures on 63 unique itineraries to 108 destinations in 31 countries.

"Not only will our guests be lured to Europe with our culturally-rich itineraries to bucket-list destinations, they'll also enjoy an elevated experience onboard with our highly-rated Princess MedallionClass Vacations offered on every ship for the 2021 season," said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president.

Deployment highlights include:

• Enchanted Princess sails in Mediterranean with combinable seven- , 11- , 14-, or 21-day departures from Barcelona, Rome or Athens and will feature Istanbul, Turkey on select departures.

• Northern Europe highlights include Sky Princess to the Baltic on 11-day Scandinavia & Russia sailings from Copenhagen.

• Crown Princess sails the popular 12-day British Isles from London (Southampton) or Paris (Le Havre) and features Dublin, Edinburgh and a new port of Portland, giving access to the prehistory monument of Stonehenge (on select sailings).

• Island Princess sails in Europe including two sailings to the Holy Land of Israel, and new for 2021, a 16-day Iceland and Greenland sailing with port visits including Reykjavik and Akureyri, Iceland, and Nanortalik and Qaqortoq, Greenland.

• Multiple ships visit marquee cities during popular festival times – Island Princess and Crown Princess both visit Scotland during the Edinburgh Military Tattoo and new for 2021, Island Princess visits Hamburg during Oktoberfest.

• Grand Princess sails roundtrip from London (Southampton) to Norway, Scandinavia and Russia, the Mediterranean, and a special 24-day sailing to Canada and New England in the fall.

• Grand Princess and Island Princess each sail to the top of the world during the Summer Solstice on June 21, 2021, the longest day of the year, to where the sun never sets on 14- or 16-day Land of the Midnight Sun and Summer Solstice cruises.