Seabourn Launches Seabourn Private Air

Seabourn has announced the launch of an new offering for guests by introducing Seabourn Private Air, a new private chartered jet service available for exclusive transportation to-and-from ports of call, and for mid-voyage overland options for Seabourn cruises all over the world, with bookings opening August 15.

“Time is an incredible luxury and as an ultra-luxury travel operator for three decades, we are always seeking new ways to enhance our guest experience. Seabourn Private Air will provide a world of comforts and conveniences for Seabourn guests en route to or from their cruise of a lifetime,” said Chris Austin, Seabourn’s senior vice president of Global Marketing & Sales.

Seabourn Private Air utilizes a global network of operators who adhere to the highest international and U.S. Federal Aviation Administration standards, and who appreciate what it means to provide exceptional service with a fleet of private jets that include a range of sizes and models, the company said, in a statement.

The Seabourn Private Air service will be able to accommodate groups of any size upon request, with available aircraft including light charter jets capable of carrying five to eight passengers; mid-size jets sized for 7-8 passengers; and heavy private jets with capacity for 9-16 passengers. Pricing will vary by itinerary and aircraft.

Seabourn Private Air is designed to provide a guest up front, comprehensive pricing for the private jet package, which is a similar standard to the Seabourn cruise itself where all dining venues are complimentary, as are selections of fine wines and premium spirits. Guests pay for the aircraft rather than by the seat, so the more passengers onboard, the lower the cost per person. The cost of the Private Air package is offered in addition to the cruise fare.

Amenities and services of the comprehensive Seabourn Private Air package include:

• Access to thousands of airports, large and small, that serve private aviation, as well as to most major international airports

• WiFi internet capability

• Private Valet luggage service

• Seabourn-standard catering options

• Seabourn-brand food & beverages on every flight, including Regiis Ova caviar, K+M Chocolates, Montaudon champagne, and a range of complementary spirits

• Amenities by Seabourn’s signature fragrance partner, Molton Brown

• Complimentary transfers to-and-from home to the nearest airport and onward to Seabourn’s cruise port**

• Cabin attendants, required on some aircraft, or available upon request*** if not required by aircraft

• Next port protection up to 1,000 miles from original destination.



