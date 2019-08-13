Scenic Adds 68 New Ports of Call with 2020-2022 Program

As Scenic Eclipse leaves Rotterdam on the final leg to Reykjavik for its August 15 maiden sailing, Scenic has released its new digital brochure for the 2020-2021 and 2022 season.

“This new brochure is the most comprehensive program we have released," said Anna Wolfsteiner, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Scenic Group. “It features six new itineraries comprising 47 departures across 38 countries, visiting 68 new ports as well as some of the most stunning UNESCO World Heritage-listed sites, and offering some truly unique experiences in destinations across the world."

As the company prepares for its September christening in New York, it has also released new video footage of the 228-guest, six-star Eclipse from her arrival in Valletta, Malta.

“Coming into port on any cruise ship is spectacular," said Captain Griffiths, Captain Scenic Eclipse. “It is the first glimpse guests get of the city and country they are stopping in. There is a real sense of excitement and anticipation. Coming in on a ship like Scenic Eclipse will be even more exciting, as its size allows access to many ports that larger ships are not able to enter meaning our guests will, in many instances, have a truly unique arrival experience.”

Scenic Eclipse 2020-2022 Brochure Highlights:

• Two full Antarctica season with 20 departures and the opportunity to view a Solar Eclipse from the deck of the Scenic Eclipse (December 2020 and December 2021)

• Wild Alaska and British Columbia - from Vancouver to Nome, Alaska, travelling through the Aleutian Islands and the Inside Passage for the first time.

• Baja to Costa Rica Whales and Wilderness – from San Diego to Cost Rica and all the wonders of Latin America including the breathtaking Mexican Riviera.

• High Arctic Explorer – travelling as far north as North Cape, through the Svalbard Archipelago and the magnificent fjords, waterfalls, mountains and sleepy fishing villages of the Norway.

• Panama and Columbia Discovery – Transiting the famous Panama Canal, exploring the jungles and islands of Central America.