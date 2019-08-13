Royal Caribbean Offers Vegan Menu at Sea

Vegan Carbonara with Chickpeas and Eggplant Bacon

Royal Caribbean International has introduced a new vegan menu at sea.  The cruise line said in a prepared statement that as people continue to take charge of their food options, the number of those adopting a vegan lifestyle steadily increases and will continue to grow. Understanding that, it has rolled out a vegan menu that “promises to delight the appetites of guests eating in the Main Dining Rooms across the fleet.”

Three course menus include options like edamame-stuffed portobello mushrooms, vegan spaghetti “bolognaise” and pasta “carbonara” with chickpeas and eggplant bacon. Passengers can end the evening on a sweet note with desserts like a wild berry bar.

Royal Caribbean has always offered vegan options onboard, for example, Windjammer Café, the complimentary buffet, provides vegan options for breakfast, lunch and dinner, in a more casual atmosphere.

