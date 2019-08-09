Windstar Announces Record-Breaking Booking Month

Windstar Cruises reached a milestone with a record-breaking volume of bookings in July, according to a press release.

“Windstar has been on a mission to provide the best in destination content and delivery. We offer the best itineraries in the business and more sailing regions than ever before. I’m grateful this combination is resonating with discerning travelers,” says President John Delaney, who took the helm at Windstar three years ago.

Windstar’s small ships now sail to 330 unique ports of call, a marked increase of more than 110% from just three years prior, the company said.

The line has added 200 new ports of calls and entirely new regions offering a diverse global deployment that features 50 new itineraries in 2020-2021, including recently announced Australia/New Zealand cruises; the South Pacific Islands; Central America; Western Caribbean sailing from Miami; and smaller ports in Europe and Alaska.

"July’s booking record illustrates strong consumer demand from repeat and new guests seeking Windstar’s style of laid-back, sophisticated cruising that embraces regional cultures," the line said, in a statement.