Cunard Launches Artist in Residence Program with Clarendon Fine Art

Cunard has announced the introduction of an Artist in Residence program in partnership with Clarendon Fine Art.

The program will launch onboard Queen Victoria in September 2019, offering guests insight into the world of fine art, according to a press release.

Sherree Valentine-Daines, an internationally acclaimed British artist, has been appointed as Cunard’s inaugural Artist in Residence.

Widely celebrated as the ‘Face of Modern British Impressionism,' Valentine-Daines was commissioned by the organizers of The Queen’s 90th birthday celebration to produce a painting as a gift for Her Majesty.

As Artist in Residence, Valentine-Daines will offer live painting demonstrations, hold a book signing event and unveil an original painting.

Onboard the artists will host a number of exclusive dinners, cocktail functions and “an audience with” session, where guests will have the opportunity to learn first-hand tips, hints and techniques.

Josh Leibowitz, SVP Cunard North America, said, “We are thrilled to launch this program with one of Britain’s leading Impressionist artists, Sherree Valentine-Daines. Guests will have the opportunity to meet Sherree and witness her create her craft live on board, adding a unique and fascinating new dimension to a Cunard voyage.”

Helen Swaby, CEO, Clarendon Fine Art said, “We are delighted that Sherree Valentine-Daines has been hand selected as the inaugural Artist in Residence for Cunard. As one of the foremost Impressionist artists of her generation, Sherree’s artwork has long delighted her collectors in the UK and all over the world. This represents a unique opportunity for guests on board Cunard to meet Sherree, experience one of her rare live painting demonstrations and gain real life insight into her life and work.”

The program will be offered on board all three Queens, launching on Queen Victoria during her September 3-6, 2019 voyage (V921). It will later be offered aboard Queen Elizabeth (Q926) from October 1-4. Sherree Valentine-Daines will be on board Queen Mary 2 (M017) from June 7-14, 2020.