Eden Poised to Launch New Cruise Wharf

A new wharf is ready for the 2019-2020 cruise season in Eden, New South Wales, Australia, as the local community hosted an event on Sunday to mark its completion.

Member for Bega Andrew Constance said the new wharf is now complete and the community open day would be a chance for residents to inspect and help launch it before it goes into operation.

The Eden Breakwater Wharf Extension is a fantastic piece of infrastructure that will put Eden on the world cruise map and open the entire South Coast to more tourism to support jobs and our economy,” Constance said.

“The first cruise ship to use the wharf will be the Pacific Explorer which is scheduled to arrive with more than 2,000 passengers on Sept. 15. It will be followed by another 21 cruise ships during the cruise season with visits increasing in the coming years providing a big boost for our regional economy," he added.

“Many thousands of cruise visitors will be able to step off their ships and take a short walk to local shops, cafés and restaurants, visit the killer whale museum or marine discovery centre, or venture further afield to explore other parts of the South Coast.

“The wharf has been a successful partnership led by the NSW Government with a $32 million contribution together with $10 million from the Australian Government and $2 million from Bega Valley Shire Council.”