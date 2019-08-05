Regent's 2022 World Cruise Sets Booking Record

Regent Seven Seas Cruises today announced that its 2022 World Cruise, Elements of the Pacific, attracted record bookings on the day reservations opened on July 10, according to a press release.

Launch-Day bookings for this 120-night Asia-Pacific voyage shattered the company’s previous world cruise opening day record by 39 percent, and interest has remained at record levels during the initial three-week launch period, Regent said.

Embarking in January 2022 roundtrip from San Francisco, the voyage circumnavigates the inspiring Pacific Rim aboard the Seven Seas Mariner. It sails to 17 countries and 59 ports of call with 18 overnight stays, while providing access to 43 UNESCO World Heritage Sites and nearly 300 included shore excursions.

“Regent strives to continually expand our immersive itineraries and offer exceptional experiences for our guests,” said Jason Montague, president and chief executive officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Elements of the Pacific is our first extended voyage dedicated to exploring Asia-Pacific in-depth since 2009. The stellar response to this voyage shows not only increasing popularity of extended voyages and growing consumer interest in Asia-Pacific culture and history, but also the overwhelming desire for authentic and unique experiences in luxury travel.”