River Cruise Roundup: Operators Show Off Discounts

Crystal Debussy

Crystal Cruises has announced up to $4,000 in savings per suite on four select river cruises sailing between August 26 and October 27, 2019.

Splendors of the Rhine is a ten-night cruise launching August 26 from Amsterdam to Basel aboard the Crystal Debussy.

Danube Dreams & Discoveries is a seven-night roundtrip cruise launching October 20 and October 27 from Vienna aboard the Crystal Ravel.

Wonders of the Danube is a seven-night cruise launching October 27 from Budapest to Passau aboard the Crystal Mahler. 

The offer is valid until August 31, 2019.

Fares begin from $2,470.

---

European Waterways has announced 10% savings on select 2020 six-night hotel barge cruises in France, Holland, Italy and Scotland launching between March 22 and August 30, 2020.

Cruises feature falconry, dinner with a baroness in a castle, a visit to an olive oil refinery and optional hot air ballooning.

The offer is valid until September 13, 2019.

---

Avalon Waterways has announced up to $2,000 savings per couple on select 2019 river cruises launching between August 2 and 27.

The offer includes 92 cruises in Holland, Hungary, Czech Republic, France, Austria, Luxembourg, Switzerland, UK and Germany, lasting between eight and twenty six days.

---

Tauck River Cruises has announced an eight-day Danube Reflections river cruise with sail dates on on April 22 and October 14, 2020.

The cruise is hosted by Mickela Mallozzi, producer of Bare Feet, a travel series focused on dancing.

---

---

