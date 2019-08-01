Dolphins Cheerleaders Wrap up MSC Video and Photo Shoot

The Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders have wrapped up their 2019 annual photo shoot sailing aboard the MSC Seaside in the Caribbean and MSC Meraviglia in Northern Europe.

More than 13 of the Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders participated in this year’s photo shoot, themed “Dance Unites the World,” set to be released in Fall 2019.

This marks the second year that MSC Seaside hosted the cheerleaders for their annual photo shoot.

A handful of the cheerleaders took their cruise overseas, traveling to Northern Europe onboard MSC Meraviglia.

“MSC Cruises is proud to offer its guests enriching and authentic cruise experiences both on board and ashore, which is why MSC Seaside and MSC Meraviglia served as the perfect backdrop for this year’s photo shoot, which focused on immersive cultural learning,” said Ken Muskat EVP and Chief Operating Officer of MSC Cruises USA. “Our partnership with the Miami Dolphins continues to be a natural fit, since both of our brands value discovery, connecting with people from all over the world, and engaging in educational and cultural experiences.”

A few highlights of the cheerleaders’ in-port experiences include:

· Ocho Rios, Jamaica: The cheerleaders hosted a cross-cultural dance class with Too Kool Dance Crew . Then, the team headed to Dunn’s River Falls to capture photos of the cheerleaders at the iconic locale. The ladies finished the day with a meal of traditional Jamaican jerk.

· Cozumel, Mexico: The team began the day at a local school, Escuela Secundaria General “Carlos Monsivais,” for a dance lesson with the students. Then completed their photo shoot at the Mayan Ruins before enjoying a seafood lunch at a Cozumel staple with beautiful ocean views.

· George Town, Cayman Islands: The Miami Dolphins cheerleaders hosted a dance clinic with Dreamchasers, a local dance troupe, at the Harquail Theatre. The team took photos at the Cayman Turtle Centre, a local conservation center, and enjoyed lunch.

· Copenhagen, Denmark: The squad hosted a clinic with Global Kidz and visited the iconic sites of Rosenborg Castle and Nyhayn Harbor.

· Kiel, Germany: The cheerleaders enjoyed a dance clinic with Ballet-in-Kiel and Kiel Baltic Hurricanes Cheerleaders as well as captured images throughout the week of the signature locale.

Beyond the photo shoot, the Miami Dolphins also held their second annual Dolphins Fan Cruise on board MSC Seaside in March. Dolphin fans sailed the sunny Caribbean while also getting up close and personal with Dolphins alumni including Kim Bokamper, Troy Drayton, Mark Duper, Nat Moore, John Offerdahl and Joe Rose. The legends participated in meet and greets, photo opportunities and autograph sessions with fans, and also shared insider stories from their time on the team.

The Miami Dolphins Fan Cruise is the result of a three-year deal between the Dolphins and MSC. The third themed Fan Cruise will be hosted annually in 2020, where guests can continue taking advantage of exciting activities and opportunities to interact with the Dolphins’ alumni.