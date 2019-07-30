SeaDream Adds Black Sea and More to 2021 Program

SeaDream Yacht Club has added eight new voyages to its 2021 schedule for SeaDream II, which highlight destinations in the Black Sea and Israel.

After a six-year absence, the cruise line will be returning to Istanbul and the Black Sea, according to a statement

Additionally, due to the popularity of the recently announced 11-day voyage to Israel in May 2021, SeaDream has added a second Israel voyage in October of the same year. It will be the first time Israel has been offered as part of a SeaDream itinerary.

“It is important for us at SeaDream to follow the sun and listen to our guests and where they want to go,” said Andreas Brynestad, Executive Vice President of SeaDream. “Ultimately, it’s their yacht. Our guests were asking for new destinations and places we have not been to in a while, and we were happy to oblige. We have included Israel, the Black Sea, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and other Mediterranean destinations and are confident our guests will welcome the new additions.”

The Black Sea voyages feature many highlights, including an overnight in Odessa, and calls to Turkey, Vanra, Burgas and Constanta.

Other unique destinations for 2021 include Neum in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Kavala in Greece, which is famous for its Roman aqueducts. Additionally, an overnight in Casablanca will provide for the perfect opportunity to experience Marrakesh, and SeaDream will also be returning to Bordeaux.