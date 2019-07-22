Pullmantur Hosts 70 Children as Captains for a Day

Pullmantur Cruises hosted 70 children aboard the Monarch in Colon as part of Panama’s celebration of Children’s Day. The children were third graders from the Porfirio Melendez school and took part in the cruise line’s Captain for a Day educational program.

The Entertainment Team led the children aboard and also treated them a show with live music. 

During their visit, the children were also given an opportunity to meet and greet Monarch Captain Arkadiusz Brañka, one of the many highlights of the day.

Transportation to and from the ship was provided by Aventuras 2000, a company in the Colón Group.

Captain For A Day is a leisure educational program that Pullmantur began in May 2015 with the aim of presenting its operations to schoolchildren in cities where the cruise line has embarkation ports.

According to Pullmantur, it has now carried out eight events with the participation by more than 500 schoolchildren. In addition to Panama, events have been held in Colombia (Cartagena), Spain (Barcelona, La Coruña, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and Vigo) and Portugal (Lisbon).

 

 

