The new Greg Mortimer from SunStone Ships has completed its first set of sea trials ahead of its debut for Aurora Expeditions later this year on an Oct. 31, 2019, sailing to Antarctica.

Robert Halfpenny, Managing Director of Aurora Expeditions was delighted with the results: “We have worked in very close partnership with our expedition team to design the Greg Mortimer. Our X-Bow®means faster travel, lower fuel consumption, virtually no vibrations and disruption to wildlife, which is extremely important for the remote and wild destinations we travel to.

“We have also included some very innovative features; the ship has a Tier 3-compliant engine which is the lowest pollution marine engine in the world, giving off 80% less emissions. It is built to surpass environmental protection requirements and features unprecedented safety levels. It also features sea level zodiac and activity loading platforms, plenty of dedicated observation decks and outdoor viewing areas to allow passengers to get up close to nature.

“It also has a bio-security mudroom and virtual anchoring technology; allowing the ship to hold its position using its own propellers and thrusters, so it does not disturb the delicate marine life on the sea floor."

Tests conducted included system functionality, ship equipment, overall performance and safety performance, according to a statement.