Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Greg Mortimer Completes Sea Trials

Greg Mortimer

The new Greg Mortimer from SunStone Ships has completed its first set of sea trials ahead of its debut for Aurora Expeditions later this year on an Oct. 31, 2019, sailing to Antarctica.

Robert Halfpenny, Managing Director of Aurora Expeditions was delighted with the results: “We have worked in very close partnership with our expedition team to design the Greg Mortimer. Our X-Bow®means faster travel, lower fuel consumption, virtually no vibrations and disruption to wildlife, which is extremely important for the remote and wild destinations we travel to.

“We have also included some very innovative features; the ship has a Tier 3-compliant engine which is the lowest pollution marine engine in the world, giving off 80% less emissions. It is built to surpass environmental protection requirements and features unprecedented safety levels. It also features sea level zodiac and activity loading platforms, plenty of dedicated observation decks and outdoor viewing areas to allow passengers to get up close to nature.

“It also has a bio-security mudroom and virtual anchoring technology; allowing the ship to hold its position using its own propellers and thrusters, so it does not disturb the delicate marine life on the sea floor."

Tests conducted included system functionality, ship equipment, overall performance and safety performance, according to a statement. 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

125 Ships | 264,464 Berths | $70 Billion | View

Cruise Industry Job Listings

New 2019 Annual Report

CIN Annual Report

In This Edition:

2027 Projections

Global Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia/Pacific

Fleet Data

Market Reports

About | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report
Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report