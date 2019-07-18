Carnival Panorama Completes Sea Trials

Panorama

The Carnival Panorama has successfully completed her sea trials in the Adriatic Sea earlier this week according to a statement.

The ship launches service from Long Beach  Dec. 11, 2019, becoming the line’s first new ship on the West Coast in 20 years.

Currently in the final stages of construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy, the Carnival Panorama had a full contingent of officers, technicians and engineers onboard.

Panorama

“The Carnival Panorama is a wonderful addition to the fleet and she passed all of her maneuvers and tests with flying colors.   We can’t wait to welcome guests aboard this beautiful ship,” said Carnival Panorama Captain Carlo Queirolo.

Following an inaugural three-day voyage to Ensenada, the Carnival Panorama will launch year-round seven-day Mexican Riviera cruises from Long Beach Dec. 14. The week-long voyages will visit spectacular seaside resort towns including Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas and Mazatlan.

