MSC Releases Video of Ocean Cay

MSC Cruises today released a new video tour of its exclusive Bahamian island destination, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, ahead of its first guests arriving later this year in November.

The new video brings viewers along for a detailed look at what guests can look forward to while visiting the island, which is exclusive to MSC Cruises’ guests as part of itineraries in the Caribbean region, according to a press release.

Just 65 miles from the coast of Miami, Florida, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve is a previous industrial sand extraction site that has been restored to private island in the Bimini chain of islands in the western Bahamas.

The 120-square-acre restored island is surrounded by a 64-square-mile marine reserve and four smaller cays.