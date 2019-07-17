Brodosplit Shows Off Finished Flying Clipper

Brodosplit Shipyard has released photos of the Flying Clipper, the world's largest sailing vessel. The photos show a completed interior, staterooms and public areas.
The ship is said to be the most advanced sailing vessel in the world, built for 300 guests at an estimated cost of $100 million. The ship's future remains in limbo.
