Cruise Industry News European Market Report

Brodosplit Shows Off Finished Flying Clipper

Flying Clipper

Brodosplit Shipyard has released photos of the Flying Clipper, the world's largest sailing vessel. The photos show a completed interior, staterooms and public areas. 

The ship is said to be the most advanced sailing vessel in the world, built for 300 guests at an estimated cost of $100 million. The ship's future remains in limbo.

