Royal Caribbean Announces Year-Round Cruises From New Orleans

Royal Caribbean International has announced year-round cruises from the Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) set to begin when the Majesty of the Seas arrives to homeport in January 2020. Royal Caribbean, which previously offered seasonal cruises from New Orleans, is now offering weekly itineraries from January 2020 through April 2021.

“Port NOLA values our longstanding partnership with Royal Caribbean International and we are thrilled to welcome the Majesty of the Seas for year-round service from New Orleans,” said Brandy D. Christian, president and CEO of Port NOLA. “Royal Caribbean’s strengthened commitment to the market is a testament to the growing demand for cruises from our unique American City, as we continue to offer two vacations in one.”

Embarking on seven-night cruises from Saturday to Saturday, vacationers will visit beaches in The Bahamas as well as the Western Caribbean through Mexico and Belize. They also will experience the Perfect Day at CocoCay – Royal Caribbean’s newly reimagined private island.

Cruises from New Orleans on board Majesty are now open to book for itineraries departing through April 2020. Sailings departing from May 2020 through April 2021 will be open to book the week of July 22, 2019.

In 2018 Port NOLA reported a record 1.18 million cruise passenger movements and 235 ship calls. With the addition of the Majesty in 2020, Port NOLA anticipates approximately 1.45 million passenger moves and 341 ship calls.