ALMACO Delivers Galley Equipment and More for Roald Amundsen

ALMACO announced that it has supplied the galley equipment and provision stores onboard the new expedition ship Roald Amundsen from Hurtigruten.

This was the first of Hurtigruten’s new class of ships, which are the world’s first to use hybrid power using a battery system being built in Kleven Verft at their Ulsteinvik yard.

The second vessel, Fridtjof Nansen, is scheduled for a 2020 delivery with a third ship set to follow in 2021.

"One of ALMACO’s strengths is being involved in the early stages of the project and working side by side with the key stakeholders to develop the most efficient and suitable catering space for the project," the company said. "Accordingly, ALMACO performed the pre-contractual design services for the vessels in cooperation with Hurtigruten and Kleven Verft. ALMACO’s cruise vessel USPH expertise and quality deliveries, our flexibility throughout the process and our cost-competitive offer were the main drivers towards this successful contract award."

Björn Stenwall, President of ALMACO’s Catering Systems Division, said: “This contract is a milestone for our company as it will be ALMACO’s first newbuilding catering project in Norway and our first project with Kleven Maritime Group. We’re delighted to be part of this project as it brings to life Hurtigruten’s strategy that invokes a global approach and expansion with a strong Norwegian heritage, offering a relaxed and high-end cruise experience while remaining true to the region’s seafaring tradition.”