Cunard Celebrates Opening of Historic Exhibit on the Queen Mary

Fireworks in Long Beach

Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth met her ancestor the Queen Mary in Long Beach harbor to celebrate the July Fourth holiday.

During the visit, Queen Elizabeth’s Captain Inger Thorhauge offered a salute to the historic Queen Mary by sounding her horn, and guests on both vessels were treated to a spectacular firework show that evening, according to a press release.

Exhibit Opening

On July 5, The Cunard Story on The Queen Mary was officially dedicated. Captain Thorhauge joined Everette Hoard, Commodore of The Queen Mary, Collette Weston, Deputy Consul General of the British Consulate Los Angeles, and John Jenkins, General Manager, The Queen Mary, for the ribbon-cutting to launch this new exhibition. The Cunard Story on the Queen Mary tells the evolution of the line’s remarkable 179-year history and illustrates the legacy of a brand responsible for many innovations seen today in modern day cruising.

The Cunard Story, a permanent exhibition, showcases the company’s legacy through artifacts, photographs and film, and also features an Immigration Salon allowing visitors to explore the Ellis Island database to learn about the arrival and ships that carried their ancestors to America. Approximately one in five immigrants came through Ellis Island on a Cunard ship at the height of the immigration period during the latter part of the 19th century and early 20th century. 

