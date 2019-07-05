Tourism Western Australia Announces Partnership with Cruise & Maritime

The State Government of Western Australia, through Tourism Western Australia, has announced that Cruise and Maritime Voyages (CMV Australia) will homeport in Fremantle during the 2019-2020 season with the Vasco da Gama.

Tourism WA has also said it negotiated a landmark marketing partnership to boost the state's cruise tourism industry.

The Vasco da Gama's capacity of 1,220 guests more than doubles that of CMV's Astor, which had been based in Fremantle since 2013.

A co-operative marketing agreement between Tourism WA and CMV Australia has supported a new range of WA-focused fly, cruise, rail and stay packages currently on sale.

The packages are being promoted nationally through print and digital media and feature a complete Western Australian holiday experience. The itineraries include extended stopovers at WA ports, allowing for longer shore excursions in Perth metropolitan and regional areas.

Port calls to destinations including Fremantle, Broome, Geraldton and Kuri Bay feature in the new itineraries, along with shore trips to Margaret River, Busselton and Rottnest Island.

It is the first time the state goverment has negotiated a co-operative marketing agreement with a cruise industry operator, with the deal reflecting the growing importance of the cruise sector to the tourism industry, according to a statement.

In addition to operating the Western Australian itinerary, CMV will also use Vasco da Gama for a new "Grand Voyage" from Fremantle to London, Amsterdam and Bremerhaven, providing another avenue to promote WA itineraries internationally to new and existing cruise customers.

Cruise is an important part of the state's tourism industry, contributing $275.9 million to the WA economy in 2017-18 and supporting about 1,130 jobs.

Tourism Minister Paul Papalia said: "This partnership acknowledges CMV Australia's contribution to growing cruise shipping in WA and shows the state government, through Tourism WA, is serious about pursuing opportunities to market the state as an exciting cruise destination.

"CMV's new itineraries in WA have achieved an important goal of extending visitor nights in the state.

"This impacts positively on money flowing to tourism businesses and jobs, as well as giving visitors more time to discover the unique landscapes, culture, history and cuisine of our city and regions.

"We're also delighted that the Vasco da Gama will homeport in Fremantle for the season. Its increased capacity means an even greater economic benefit to the state.

"The exciting addition of the Vasco da Gama comes after Princess Cruises announced the biggest investment a cruise brand has ever made in this state, revealing it would homeport the Sun Princess superliner in Fremantle for a record 141 days in 2019-2020."