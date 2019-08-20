Three Companies and Eight Brands Dominate European Cruise Markets

The European cruise market is essentially dominated by three companies, according to the 2019 Cruise Industry News Annual Report: Carnival Corporation, MSC Cruises and the TUI Group.

Carnival has four brands with ships mainly dedicated to European passenger sourcing, Costa (excluding its ships deployed in China), AIDA, P&O and Cunard, for an estimated combined passenger capacity of 3.2 million in 2019.

MSC Cruises is the single largest brand in Europe, however, with an estimated passenger capacity of 2.2 million.

The TUI Group, includes the fast-growing TUI Cruises in the German market, Marella in the UK, and the luxury and expedition ships of Hapag-Lloyd, for an estimated annual capacity of approximately 1.1 million.

This means that three European companies account for an estimated passenger capacity of approximately 6.5 million in a market that is expected to generate upwards of 8 million passengers this year.

In addition are several smaller European brands, as well as Royal Caribbean, Princess and Norwegian that also source significant numbers of European passengers.

