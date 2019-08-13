Global Cruise Market Segment Leaders

Carnival Cruise Line and Princess Cruises are the largest brands in the contemporary and premium markets in North America, according to the 2019 Cruise Industry News Annual Report.

In Europe, MSC Cruises is the largest brand in the contemporary market and TUI in the premium market.

In terms of national markets, AIDA is largest in Germany and P&O in the UK.

In Asia/Pacific, Royal Caribbean International has the most passenger capacity in the contemporary market and Dream Cruises in the premium market. Costa Cruises, however, is the single largest brand in China and P&O in Australia.

