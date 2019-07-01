Financing Deal Done on Seabourn Expedition Pair

The financing package for the two new Seabourn expedition ships to be built at T.Mariotti is a done deal, according to a press release.

The pair of 264-guests will cost an estimated $225 million each to build, with delivery dates in June of 2021 and May of 2022.

The financing deal was done by Intesa Sanpaolo (lead bank), Banca Imi (arranger and bookrunner) and Mediocredito Italiano.

To finalize the operation, the Mariotti Group was supported by the Intesa Sanpaolo Group with a dedicated team of specialists, taking on the following roles:

Intesa Sanpaolo as the issuing and fronting bank and custodian bank;

Mediocredito Italiano as the financing bank;

Banca IMI as the bookrunner bank and global coordinator, arranger bank and agent bank.

"The operation represents an important moment of relaunch for T. Mariotti - one that is closely linked to the city of Genoa where the company, for over 90 years, has been a point of reference for the sector - with the possibility of involving up to 1,000 workers, not to mention the benefits for small and medium-sized companies involved as suppliers," the yard said, in a statement.